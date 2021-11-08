Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Celsius worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Celsius by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 356,817 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,911,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Celsius by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 321,071 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $108.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 771.93 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.15.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.