Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RRR. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

