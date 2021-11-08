Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €63.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.83 ($75.10).

A number of brokerages have commented on COK. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

COK traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €61.12 ($71.91). The company had a trading volume of 89,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of €54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.34. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.93. Cancom has a 1 year low of €37.86 ($44.54) and a 1 year high of €63.18 ($74.33).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

