Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Announces Earnings Results

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 433,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canopy Growth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

