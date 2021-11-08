Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Announces Earnings Results

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CGC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 433,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00.
CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
