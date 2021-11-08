Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.
Shares of CGC opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
