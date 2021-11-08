Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

Shares of CGC opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

