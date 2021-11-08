CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$9.75

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.32.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:DBM traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.93. 273,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.27. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$600.33 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.