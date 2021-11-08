Cape ANN Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 9,931 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.38. 103,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

