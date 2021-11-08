Cape ANN Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.4% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $152.05. 56,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,251,132. The stock has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $134.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

