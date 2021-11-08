Cape ANN Savings Bank Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

