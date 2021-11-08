Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 229 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.5% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,015,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.53. 49,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.84 and a 1-year high of $121.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.