Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBNK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 80.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $498,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

