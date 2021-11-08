Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $162.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2021 results reflect a rise in consumer loan demand and provision benefit. Robust card and online-banking businesses, strategic acquisitions (it has signed a deal to buy TripleTree), and a solid balance sheet are likely to keep aiding profitability. With consumers gaining confidence on the economic recovery, there has been a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which will support fee income. However, near-zero interest rates will hamper margin growth and thereby hurt revenues going forward. Additionally, worsening credit quality is a matter of concern. Higher operating expenses owing to steady technology investments and strategic buyouts will hurt bottom line.”

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.73.

COF stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.