Capital One Financial Weighs in on Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Coterra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

