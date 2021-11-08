Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.29.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI opened at $65.31 on Thursday. Capri has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 11.2% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 71,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 509.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 83,784 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 821,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after buying an additional 76,715 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.