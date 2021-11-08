Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 6.18. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPR. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

