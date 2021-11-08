Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 6.18. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPR. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
