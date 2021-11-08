Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Capstone Green Energy to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. On average, analysts expect Capstone Green Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.41. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.09.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.