Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post sales of $17.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.68 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $14.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $74.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $81.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.50 million, with estimates ranging from $78.19 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.41. Capstone Green Energy has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Capstone Green Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.