Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

