Cardstack 24-Hour Volume Hits $344,064.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Cardstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardstack has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Cardstack has a market cap of $40.71 million and approximately $344,064.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00228798 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00097046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

