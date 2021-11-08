CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93. CareMax has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of CareMax at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

