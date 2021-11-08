Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 262,197 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 307.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after acquiring an additional 409,914 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,828,000 after acquiring an additional 947,591 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

