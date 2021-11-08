Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,752. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $230.94 and a 52-week high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

