Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 100,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,269,729 shares of company stock valued at $799,768,624. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $340.36. The stock had a trading volume of 365,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,631,430. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $959.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

