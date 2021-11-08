Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $513,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.55. 344,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $269.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.