Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,358,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,273,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,440,590. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

