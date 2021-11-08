Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.75. 17,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,735. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.