Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 19,392 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,767. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

