Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.570-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.000 EPS.

CRI stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.70. 7,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $79.17 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

