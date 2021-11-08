Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $371.25 Average PT from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $373.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CVNA traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.51. 33,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.70. Carvana has a 52 week low of $182.06 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.12, for a total value of $21,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,767 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $14,559,118.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,665 shares of company stock valued at $90,833,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Carvana by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Carvana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carvana by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

