Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,054,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 107.70. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.