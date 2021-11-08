Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,250 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.61.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

