Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 642,620 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.49, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.