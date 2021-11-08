Castleark Management LLC Grows Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 85.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.88.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

