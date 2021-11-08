Castleark Management LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in STERIS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in STERIS by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $224.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.62 and a 200-day moving average of $211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

