Castleark Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -180.62 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

