Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Trimmed by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 2.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

NYSE:CAT traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,646. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.47 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average of $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

