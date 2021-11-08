Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $205.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.76 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

