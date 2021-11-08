Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Down 5%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.62. 12,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 281,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Several research firms have commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.