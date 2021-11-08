CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Gap Up to $6.34

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.71. CEMEX shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 221,528 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 116.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 820,500 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $7,388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 1,062.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 232,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

