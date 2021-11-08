CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,341 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CEMEX worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in CEMEX by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.