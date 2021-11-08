Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $6.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 256,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,968. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

