Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 280,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENT opened at $55.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

