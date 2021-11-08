Central Puerto (CEPU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CEPU opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Central Puerto has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.62, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 64.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 159.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

