Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 1060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CET. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 43.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 92.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

