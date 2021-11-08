Centrality Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Centrality has a market cap of $204.37 million and $5.41 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded 111.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00235812 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

