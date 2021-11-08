Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

CNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 64 ($0.84). 10,039,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,790,936. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 39.23 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 64.30 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.49.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

