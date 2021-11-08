Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.30. 50,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.20.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.