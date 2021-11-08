Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 47,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,903. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

