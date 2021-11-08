CEVA (CEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect CEVA to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEVA stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.93, a P/E/G ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. CEVA has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEVA stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CEVA were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

