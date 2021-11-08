ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChannelAdvisor stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

